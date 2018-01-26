Watch Shakira's Sultry Music Video "Trap" Ft. Maluma

by Diana Marti | Fri., Jan. 26, 2018 7:36 AM

Shakira and Maluma just did it, again! 

Although they broke incredible records with their song "Chantaje" and its music video, we have a feeling that "Trap" won't stay behind. 

The sultry song is part of her album El Dorado which she released in May 2017. Today, Shakira debuted its music video, which might remind you a lot of her album cover. 

“We worked on this song almost a year ago when we were working the “Chantaje” song in Barcelona, and I told her that there was a genre that is happening in the streets and the underground world," Maluma tells E! News. 

"She loved it and then we did a new song. Wait for it, because I think you're going to like it. It's very sensual, but it has a lot of concepts."

The black and white video features the singers separately in murky water. The two unite for several scenes and turn up the heat. 

Both Shakira and Maluma will have busy summers. The "Perro Fiel" songstress will be on heading on her "El Dorado" world tour in June. While in March, the 23-year-old singer will be kicking off his F.A.M.E tour in the US. 

Once again, these Colombian superstars didn't disappoint. 

