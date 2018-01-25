"And I thought, 'Good for you,'" Elton said in the interview. "Both those boys seem to have be ecstatically happy and that's all you want people to be, no matter who they are. When people get married, you want it to last, you want them to be happy. I'm happy for him, I hope they have a wonderful day."

So will Elton be attending the wedding?

The singer revealed he hasn't been invited just yet but that it would be "nice" to attend.

"Both of those boys are very special to me because of their mother," he shared. "He's a good boy, his heart's in the right place and all you want is for people to be happy."