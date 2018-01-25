The Late Late Show's James Corden is your host for the 2018 Grammy Awards, marking his second time hosting the ceremony, and he is ready to help viewers celebrate the biggest night in music...swiftly.

No, really. The show is a whopping 3.5 hours long.

"I'm gonna try and do it all a bit quicker, 'cause, you know, it doesn't need to be longer, does it?" he told E! News exclusively.

"I think what we learned last year, is what I felt like perhaps we already knew but it sort of solidified it for us, is that the most important thing as a host of this show is to play the show, is to play this show," he said. "You've got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can't make it all about you. You've just got to...celebrate these great artists. It's not about a host, it's not about who's hosting the Grammys, it's who's performing."