Inside Prince Harry's Private Trip to Botswana Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ready to experience another adventure in Africa.

E! News has learned the royal family member is in Botswana to do some important work for animals in need.

"Prince Harry is in Africa for a private working trip, focused on organizations working in conservation across the region and learning more about the issues affecting wildlife in the region," a Kensington Palace source shared with us. "Prince Harry holds official associations with two conservation charities in Africa, as Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana and President of African Parks."

Earlier this month, Rhino Conservation Botswana did in fact announce that Prince Harry would become a Patron of RCB. With this role, Prince Harry will help raise awareness of the plight of Africa's black and white rhinos and inspire positive action.