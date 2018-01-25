It's been 20 years since the premiere of Dawson's Creek.
The TV show starring James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson premiered on the WB on Jan. 20, 1998. In celebration of the show's 20th anniversary, James, who played Dawson Leery on the show, took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of the cast and send a sweet message to fans of the beloved show.
Alongside a photo of himself, Katie, Michelle and Joshua, James wrote, "#tbt Squad '97. I'd known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers."
He continued, "Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us."
James then thanked fans for their support over the years.
"And thank you especially to the fans of the show," he wrote. "It's a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it's true that I haven't seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you've all reflected back to me over the years... and it's been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who's ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart."
Katie also took to Instagram this week to share a photo of the pilot episode's script, signed by the cast and creator Kevin Williamson.
"I am so grateful that 20 years ago we premiered Dawson's Creek," Katie wrote. "I am so honored to have been a part of it :) such wonderful memories. Such wonderful friends. Such incredible fans. Thank you all! ❤️"
After six seasons, the last episode of Dawson's Creek aired on May 14, 2003. And in case you missed any of the episodes, you can watch the complete series on Hulu right now!