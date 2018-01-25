Gal Gadot won the genetic lottery.

The Wonder Woman actress revealed the secrets behind her stellar skin Wednesday night at the Revlon Live Boldly campaign launch—and unfortunately for us, she can thank an outstanding gene pool.

"I drink a lot [of water]. It's genetic as well," Gal told E! News.

Don't be too envious—the actress also puts in the work: "I make sure to clean my skin every day, and there's never a scenario where I go to bed with makeup on. And hydration—I use a lot of creams," she revealed.

Consistent skin care will surely be a tip the new face of Revlon will be sharing with her daughters, as her eldest is already digging into Mom's collection "like it's a candy drawer," she shared. "I just want them to have really good self-esteem, love themselves, be healthy physically and mentally, and the rest is the icing."