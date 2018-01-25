Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine
Better as exes or giving love another shot?
That was the question posed to Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who came together for a candid conversation on Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley's Coffee Convos podcast.
As the exes continue to co-parent their 4-year-old son Lincoln and Javi finds himself single following a breakup from Briana DeJesus, the reality TV personalities have realized they still have a long way to go even in their friendship.
Javi shared, "I just think that there's a lot of history between us that [neither] one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try again in the future it wouldn't work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn't happen."
He admitted it wouldn't be "healthy" to get back together, as Kailyn added, "Javi argues out of passion. Javi is a habitual arguer and a 'never letter goer.'"
The 25-year-old mom of three agreed, saying, "I couldn't have said it better. I don't think we could get back together."
For now, Kailyn and Javi both believe that starring on Teen Mom 2 "played a huge factor" in the demise of their 3-year marriage. Another element that puts a strain on their relationship? As Javi put it, mixing new and past romances is "trouble waiting to happen."
Referencing the tension between Kailyn and Briana, Javi explained, "I'm trying to learn from my mistakes and not repeat those mistakes so moving forward, I'm not gonna mix that."
But despite confirming to Kailyn that his relationship with the fellow Teen Mom star is over, Javi also said, "I don't know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions... But if we do get back together, I would hope we can all get along."
Kailyn has a different mindset, as she fired back, "It would never happen. We would never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages. When I said what I had to say in a nice way you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don't raise a son with her."
