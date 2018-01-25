Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Talk Getting Back Together

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested

Mila Kunis, 2018 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Mila Kunis Honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals Amid Backlash

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine

Better as exes or giving love another shot? 

That was the question posed to Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who came together for a candid conversation on Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley's Coffee Convos podcast. 

As the exes continue to co-parent their 4-year-old son Lincoln and Javi finds himself single following a breakup from Briana DeJesus, the reality TV personalities have realized they still have a long way to go even in their friendship

Javi shared, "I just think that there's a lot of history between us that [neither] one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try again in the future it wouldn't work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn't happen." 

He admitted it wouldn't be "healthy" to get back together, as Kailyn added, "Javi argues out of passion. Javi is a habitual arguer and a 'never letter goer.'"

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

The 25-year-old mom of three agreed, saying, "I couldn't have said it better. I don't think we could get back together." 

For now, Kailyn and Javi both believe that starring on Teen Mom 2 "played a huge factor" in the demise of their 3-year marriage. Another element that puts a strain on their relationship? As Javi put it, mixing new and past romances is "trouble waiting to happen." 

Referencing the tension between Kailyn and Briana, Javi explained, "I'm trying to learn from my mistakes and not repeat those mistakes so moving forward, I'm not gonna mix that."

Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, Brianna DeJesus

Instagram

But despite confirming to Kailyn that his relationship with the fellow Teen Mom star is over, Javi also said, "I don't know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions... But if we do get back together, I would hope we can all get along." 

Kailyn has a different mindset, as she fired back, "It would never happen. We would never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages. When I said what I had to say in a nice way you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don't raise a son with her." 

Listen to the latest episode of Coffee Convos here

Would you like to see Javi and Kailyn iron out their issues and get back together? Let us know in the comments! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom , Apple News , Podcast , Interviews , Top Stories , Teen Mom 2
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.