Mila Kunis Honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals Amid Backlash

UPDATE: Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group has announced a new policy regarding cast members following a backlash.

Mila Kunis received a mostly warm welcome in freezing Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday as she attended a parade and roast as the recipient of the annual Woman of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group, which made a surprising announcement in response to a backlash over its longstanding tradition of banning women from performing in its shows.

Many people had hoped the actress would refuse the award and boycott the events, or at least speak up against the group's decades-long policy of excluding female collegiate performers. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, instead has male actors perform in drag.

A couple of hours after Kunis arrived, Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Amira T. Weeks announced that the group will accept women at its next round of auditions, breaking with more than 200 years of tradition, the Harvard Crimson reported..

"With no further fanfare, the graduate board of the Hasty Pudding Institute has determined that commencing with the 2019 Hasty Pudding Show, the Hasty Pudding welcomes women to audition," Weeks said, drawing cheers.

About 20 women had auditioned for this year's Hasty Pudding show in protest. Women on campus had sought to audition for the historically male group for the past three years but none had ever received a callback, the Harvard Crimson said.