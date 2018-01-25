Mama June is returning to the pageant circuit. But this time, she's the one competing.
June Shannon rose to fame thanks to her daughter Alana Thompson's career as a child beauty pageant contestant on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, but now that she's undergone a shocking transformation, June is ready for her time on stage.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Friday's all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, June and Alana meet with a gown designer as she preps to compete in a Miss Georgia Peach Elite competition, and the "nervous" 38-year-old reveals her motivation for doing the pageant.
"A lot of people are talking about her online, so don't you think this is a good way to get back at them?" Alana asks, with June adding, "My haters are my motivators."
As for the categories June will be competing in? Personal interview, talent, formal gown with on-stage question, and a swimsuit competition, which gives the WE tv reality star pause, despite her 137-pound weight loss. "I am not ready for everybody to see all this," she admits. "Hell no!"
Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.