Grab the tissues, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles wedding is here and it is emotional! In the exclusive sneak peek above, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd exchange their personalized wedding vows at their lavish affair in September 2017.
"Bobby, I had written my vows just four months into our relationship because I knew already then that you were the one," Josh says to Bobby.
The laughs come after Josh calls Bobby "incredibly hot," but the emotions get going.
"Aside from that, you are the most interesting man I have ever met," Josh says in the clip above. "You are my soulmate. Anyone who has the love we have for one another is the luckiest person on Earth."
Josh took the time address Bobby's late parents. "You were an amazing son to them and they loved you dearly. Thank you for taking a chance on me, Robert," he says.
Bobby's vows are just as emotional. After conceding Josh is the more romantic one, he says, "But my mom always told me I was a hopeless romantic since I was 5. I would tell her I'd propose to my wife and how my wedding would look—my how things have changed," he jokes. "I love you because you make me proud…You are my dream I never dreamed would come true."
The season finale of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which is supersized, also features the Brits hosting a luxurious open house for their $45 million Bel Air listing. Meanwhile, sparks fly for Josh, but for a different reason, when he comes face-to-face with Josh Altman. Also look for Madison to get creative in selling a Malibu home.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)