David Copperfield Addresses Sexual Assault Reports Amid New Accusation

David Copperfield is speaking out about the #MeToo movement amid a new accusation of sexual assault.

In a lengthy statement voicing support for victims of sexual abuse, the famous illusionist also described how his life was "turned upside down" by what he claimed were false allegations made against him more than a decade ago. In 2007, a woman accused Copperfield of sexually assaulting her at his Bahamas home. Charges were never filed against him and the woman was later arrested for allegedly falsely claiming another person assaulted her.

Additionally, a former model recently told The Wrap that in 1988 she was drugged and assaulted by Copperfield after meeting him at a modeling contest the celebrity was judging. Then 17, Brittany Lewis (who was living in Utah at the time) said Copperfield invited her to a show in California. Following the show, she claimed he invited her to a bar and noticed him pouring something into her glass.

Lewis said she then "blacked out," but remembers Copperfield kissing her and taking her clothes off. The next day Copperfield allegedly told the teen he did not penetrate her and made her write a letter "saying she was okay." Lewis said she reported the accusations to the FBI in 2007.