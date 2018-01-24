David Copperfield is speaking out about the #MeToo movement.

In a lengthy statement voicing support for victims of sexual abuse, the famous illusionist also described how his life was "turned upside down" by what he claimed were false allegations made against him more than a decade ago. In 2007, a woman accused Copperfield of sexually assaulting her at his Bahamas home. Charges were never filed against him and the woman was later arrested for allegedly falsely claiming another person assaulted her.

Copperfield wrote on social media Wednesday, "The #MeToo movement is crucial and long overdue. We all want people who feel they've been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward. It's important."

"But imagine what it's like," he added, "believing in the movement, and having also been falsely accused publicly in the past."