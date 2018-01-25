Kat Graham Introduces the New Off-the-Shoulder Jacket Trend

Timur Emek/GC Images
Just when we thought the over-the-shoulder denim jacket was over, Kat Graham breathes new life into the trend.
The Vampire Diaries star was spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress to attend the show. She complemented the look with a Gucci bag. However, all we could see was the kimono-like coat she wore to keep warm. It wasn't the fact that the robe was multi-textured or multi-colored that caught our eye, it was the way the actress and singer styled it, draping it over one shoulder, only to leave the other exposed. The garment's thick, sage-green belt tied the whole look together above the chest, acting almost like a statement necklace rather than a wrap.
Kat just inspired a fresh, new way to wear a classic piece that may only be reserved for the bedroom. To edge up the look, opt for a kimono in an abstract print, rather than florals, and pair it with a simple, strapless LBD so that only a peek of skin shows. For a more casual take, try a strapless top with leggings or skinny jeans. Because kimonos tend to be long, high heels will lengthen the look.
Ready to try this daring look yourself? Shop options at every price point below.
Patterned Kimono Jacket, $39.99
Floral Kimono by YAS, $125
Embellished Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Jacquard Kimono, Was $415, Now $168
Drew Floral Kimono, $425
Raquel Weed-Print Crepe de Chine Kimono Dress, Was $622, Now $435
