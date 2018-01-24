In his last vlog, he was accused of making light of suicide and those who chose to take their own lives. But in the YouTuber's new seven-minute video, Be Here Tomorrow, Paul aims to educate and illuminate both himself and others on how they can help those who are silently struggling.
As a result of his "Suicide Forest" video, Paul was criticized heavily in the media, lost a film role and was removed from Google Preferred. However, in Wednesday's somber video, Paul puts his money where his mouth is, committing to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.
The video, which is certainly a change for the goofy social media star, opens with a retelling of a suicide attempt from a man named Kevin Hines, who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge 17 years ago and survived. Speaking to a solemn Paul, Hines recounts that the moment he jumped from the bridge he instantly wanted to live.
From there, Paul goes on to learn more about the decision that an estimated 800,000 people worldwide choose to take every year.
"I know I’ve made mistakes," says the 22-year-old in the serious video. "I know I’ve let people down."
Paul, who has kept silent publicly since he apologized for posting the vlog on Jan. 3, sits down with Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and learns about different ways he can help those contemplating the decision that can't be undone.
In the vid, Paul details a 5-step plan to help others: Step 1: Ask yourself, ask others, "Are you thinking about suicide?" Step 2: Listen. Step 3: Be there for them. Step 4: Help them connect. Step 5: Check in on them. Show them that you care.
Draper explains that they are taking greatly pains to speak to those who tried to commit suicide and were unsuccessful, instead of focus on those who killed themselves.
The vlog concludes with a promise from Paul to his viewers, "It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate both myself and others on suicide. I’m humbled and thankful to say this is just the beginning."
The video has over 800K views in a matter of hours. But only time will tell if Logan's perspective has changed...
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).