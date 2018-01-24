A mere 21 days after signing off the Interwebs to take some time "to reflect" after the fallout from his widely panned "Suicide Forest" video, Logan Paul is back with a new vlog.

In his last vlog, he was accused of making light of suicide and those who chose to take their own lives. But in the YouTuber's new seven-minute video, Be Here Tomorrow, Paul aims to educate and illuminate both himself and others on how they can help those who are silently struggling.

As a result of his "Suicide Forest" video, Paul was criticized heavily in the media, lost a film role and was removed from Google Preferred. However, in Wednesday's somber video, Paul puts his money where his mouth is, committing to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.

The video, which is certainly a change for the goofy social media star, opens with a retelling of a suicide attempt from a man named Kevin Hines, who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge 17 years ago and survived. Speaking to a solemn Paul, Hines recounts that the moment he jumped from the bridge he instantly wanted to live.

From there, Paul goes on to learn more about the decision that an estimated 800,000 people worldwide choose to take every year.