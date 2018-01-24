There was only one actor who could increase the star power for Big Little Lies season two: Meryl Streep.
The Oscar winner is set to join the HBO hit's highly anticipated second season, taking on the role of Mary Louise Wright, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) mother. Per HBO, Mary Louise will arrive in Monterey "searching for answers" about Perry's death, and will be "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren."
While Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and the rest of the characters might not be thrilled to see Mary Louise, their real-life counterparts were more than ready to officially welcome Streep to the BLL family.
"Welcome to the #BigLittleLies family Miss Streep - can't wait xx," Kidman, who will likely be squaring off against her former The Hours co-star, wrote on Instagram.
Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the series along with Kidman, also took to Instagram to welcome Streep.
"Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2," she wrote. "Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!!"
Laura Dern simply wrote, "Well, now my acting dream has come true. #BigLittleLiesSeason2."
Ahead of the announcement that Streep was joining season two, landing one of the few new roles, executive producer Bruna Papandrea had told E! News some big names has reached out expressing interest in joining the show.
"I get calls about actors, some of them quite well known, who say, ‘If there's anything in Big Little Lies,' ‘cause I think they also saw we had a lot of fun as a group together and people kind of want to come to that party, which I think is really great," Papandrea said.
It's been reported that Skarsgård, who won the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his performance, would appear in some capacity in season two.
According to the show's official description, season two of the HBO series will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
Season two isn't expected to debut until 2019.