5 Times Larry Nassar Got Called Out by Judge Aquilina

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 2:08 PM

Michigan's Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's sentencing of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was delivered so eloquently and relentlessly that viewers who watched live feeds of it cheered her on.

Two months after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault, Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, including Olympians such as "Fierce Five" members McKayla Maroney and  Aly Raisman, Jordyn Weber. The latter two and dozens of more victims confronted him in court during his week-long sentencing hearing.

Before the judge read out her sentence decision, a frazzled Nassar, who is already serving 60 years for  took the microphone to issue an apology, telling the victims, "I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

Judge Aquilina didn't buy it.

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Larry Nassar, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

She drew gasps as she read aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her after his plea, in which he claimed he was a "good doctor" who was manipulated into pleading guilty and accused the victims of fabricating claims to gain money and fame. He wrote, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Here are five of the judge's biggest burns:

1. "Would you like to withdraw your plea?" the judge then asked. 

"No your honor," Nassar replied.

"Because you are guilty, aren't you?" Aquilina said.

2. The judge said she has five children and two dogs and told Nassar, "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir."

3. The judge told Nassar that his letter "tells me you still don't get it."

4. "It is my honor and privilege to sentence you because, Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again," she said.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for the former doctor, who in December began a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography charges.

5. 'Sir, I'm giving you 175 years, which is 2,100 months," the judge told Nassar. "I just signed your death warrant."

