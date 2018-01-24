What do you make about the Versace family going back and forth with FX and Random House about the authenticity of the show?

I have not followed it. You know, look, it's a really sensitive subject. It's an odd thing. I found that doing press for this show has been very different from most of the press I've ever done for anything because there are real victims of this story, and the way that Ryan has chosen to show it—there aren't a lot of fun elements to this. This is a very harsh look for many different perspectives on homophobia and issues that make a lot of people really uncomfortable. I think the hope is that you can watch it, it's in your face, it is, I think, extraordinarily thought-provoking and I think—I hope—that it brings up a discussion that makes some these issues less uncomfortable for people and opens up a dialogue. But it is hard to talk about it…You get asked, like, ‘Did you wish that you had any scenes with Penélope Cruz?' And you're like, ‘No!' I'm doing my job,' and I was just, like, trying to honor this story and honor the way Ryan wanted to tell it.