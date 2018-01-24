Erykah Badu Has Empathy for Hitler and "Loves" Bill Cosby

Erykah Badu is raising eyebrows with some controversial comments about late Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and comedy star Bill Cosby.

She made her comments about Hitler, whose policies led to the murders of six million Jews during the Holocaust, and Cosby, who awaits a retrial over sexual assault allegations, in an interview with Vulture that was posted on Wednesday.

"I'm a humanist. I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler," Badu said.

When asked to elaborate, she said, "Hitler was a wonderful painter."

"Poor thing. He had a terrible childhood," she continued. "That means that when I'm looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else's home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it's just the Pisces in me."

When asked if she thinks someone as evil as Hitler forfeited the right to other people's empathy, Badu replied, "Why can't I say what I'm saying? Because he did such terrible things?"

In the interview, the singer also said, "I'm not an anti-Semitic person."