Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair
Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue cover has been revealed.
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro all appear on the 24th annual edition's cover, along with the magazine's former editor Graydon Carter.
The cover, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, brings together A-list stars from both film and TV. Winfrey and Witherspoon, who star in the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time movie, sit together in the photograph while Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Kidman sits in front of the duo on the cover.
The Post's Hanks stands beside Jordan on the cover, who stars in February's Black Panther movie. In front of Hanks and Jordan sits Zendaya, who stars in The Greatest Showman, Molly's Game star Chastain and The Crown's Foy.
Screen legend Ford stands in front of Shape of Water's Shannon and next to Wonder Woman's Gadot as editor Carter sits beside Oscar winner De Niro at a small table to the very right of the photograph.
What do you think about Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue? Sound off in the comments!