Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue cover has been revealed.



Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro all appear on the 24th annual edition's cover, along with the magazine's former editor Graydon Carter.

The cover, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, brings together A-list stars from both film and TV. Winfrey and Witherspoon, who star in the upcoming A Wrinkle in Time movie, sit together in the photograph while Witherspoon's Big Little Lies co-star Kidman sits in front of the duo on the cover.