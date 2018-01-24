After all this time, it turns out crock-pot started the fire.

Last night's This Is Us revealed the heartbreaking truth about the fire that presumably killed Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia). It turns out the fire was no one's fault, but it started due to a faulty crock-pot that was given to Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) by a neighbor before the triplets were even born.

"You gotta fiddle with the switch, but it works," the kindly neighbor George warned of his two year-old crock-pot, which would, more than 17 years later, randomly short out, setting fire to the Pearson house and all the memories and apparently some of the people inside. Thanks so much, George.

Post-episode, This Is Us fans all over Twitter were ready to throw out their trusty slow cookers out of loyalty to Jack and also out of an understandable fear of fire.