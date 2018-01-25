Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Says Anyone Can Do This Cat-Eye

Celebrity makeup artist Sir John wants every woman to have a go-to standout look.

While most people don't have a Beyoncé-level glam squad at their beckoning call, the beauty pro is offering an easy-to-complete makeup trend that you can wear anywhere: the denim eye.

"One thing I love about the denim liner or denim eye: It's like a pair of jeans," the American Beauty Star judge shared with E! News. "You know you have a pair of blue jeans that you love that goes with everything... So I mean you can wear [the denim eye] with a Gap T-shirt or you can wear it with a Givenchy gown to the Met Gala. It translates everywhere."

To prove just how casual this brilliant eye makeup can be, the beauty pro has partnered with Gap for the Gap Logo Remix collection, a line that celebrates the brand's iconic logo. The refresh of the logo and resulting campaign include new clothing, the new makeup trend, song and commercial titled "LogoRemix" and a cast of fresh faces, including Grammy-nominated singer SZA, music producer MetroBoomin (who remixed an '80s hit for the campaign), Japanese influencer Naomi Watanabe, singer/songwriter Sabrina Cloudio, YouTube star Connor Franta, among others.