So long, Tim Riggins. Hello, David Koresh.

Taylor Kitsch fans might be surprised by what they see when they tune into the premiere of Waco, Paramount Network's new miniseries, as the Friday Night Lights star takes on the role of David Koresh, the infamous leader of the Branch Dravidian movement.

For the six-part series, which debuts tonight, Kitsch completely transformed himself to play Koresh, who died during the 1993 stand-off between his followers and the FBI at his compound in Waco, Texas (81 members of his movement also died).

"He's obviously an incredibly complex guy and very enigmatic and charismatic and manipulative and everything else under the sun," Kitsch told E! News of taking on the role of Koresh at Waco's New York City premiere. "Just months and months of prep and great people around me, great crew, great script and obviously the events, to kind of shed some truth on this was an empowering thing for all of us."