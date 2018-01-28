Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

Are you ready for the 2018 Grammy Awards?

The show airs live on Sunday and E! News will be able to offer you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the broadcast.

James Corden is hosting the ceremony. Nominees include Jay-Z—who is expected to bring wife Beyoncé if he does attend, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Lady Gaga.

Gaga, Childish Gambino, Luis, Daddy Yankee, Kendrick, Bruno and Little Big Town also scheduled to perform, as are artists such as Cardi B, Rihanna, U2, Kesha, Sam Smith, Elton John and Miley Cyrus.

