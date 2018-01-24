Demi Lovato's 2018 Tour to Include Free Therapy for Fans

ABC
On her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour, Demi Lovato will again give back to her fans in a big way—and may even change their lives.
The 25-year-old singer's concerts will be preceded by inspirational speeches and group therapy and wellness workshops by CAST Centers to promote dialogue about mental health. Lovato is an alumna and co-owner of the Los Angeles mental health and wellness treatment center and was a patient in 2011. She had offered such services during her and Nick Jonas' Future Now tour in 2016.
"It's basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we're also helping out with different charities from around the country," Lovato said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "So it'll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience."
"I want to do this because one, it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour," Lovato said. "I've actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it's changed lives and I want to be able to do that again. It's a part of my whole...life, about giving back and I think it's really important that I continue to do this while I'm on tour."
Lovato has in the past spoken out about her battles with bipolar disorder, eating disorders and addiction. Last March, the singer celebrated five years of sobriety.
"I make it my life goal to inspire other people," Lovato said on Good Morning America. "I think that it's important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them."
"I think it's really important to take away the stigma of mental illness," she added. "I actually have bipolar disorder and I'm very open about that because I think that mental health affects so many people and we need to take the stigma away from it."
Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me tour, featuring DJ Khaled and Kehlani, begins on February 26 in San Diego.