This Is Us fans, this is what you wanted, right? In the Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode of the Emmy-winning NBC drama viewers saw Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) seemingly seal his fate.
"I know. It's a lot (but you wanted to know!). We have the world's best fans," This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted. "Thank you guys for caring. I'm sorry if you're crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular."
The episode saw Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) celebrating the Super Bowl and making plans for the future—they were going to team up on the Big Three Homes construction company—but then tragedy struck. Jack didn't turn off the crockpot properly and the infamous Pearson house fire began.
Fogelman showed Moore, Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown the episode before it aired on NBC. Their reaction? See for yourself below.
Just showed them tonight's episode. A strange thing, watching beautiful, famous people weep. Brace yourselves gang. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/LGPgkyQSuL— Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018
Not gonna lie, that hurt. But the story is really just getting started. See you all on Super Bowl Sunday! #ThisIsUs— ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) January 24, 2018
Yeah that line killed me tonight. Beautiful work again by the entire cast & crew. Blown away constantly by this group of talented artists. See you all on #superbowl Sunday. MV https://t.co/iPp1IxvD2m— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) January 24, 2018
This is the episode.— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018
Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don't miss a single minute. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC
In the promo for This Is Us' post-Super Bowl episode, fans get a glimpse at the fire ravaging the home and now you know why the Pearson kids are so traumatized by their father's death. "It's my fault," Kate (Chrissy Metz) previously said. But how is it her fault? The promo above may provide a clue, Jack can be seen helping teenage Kate out of the house and in the Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode Kate struggled with adopting a dog. Did Jack go back to save the dog and it cost him his life?
"All of your questions will be answered," the voiceover in the promo says.
Be sure to set extra time on your DVR to account for any football game overruns.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 4 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)