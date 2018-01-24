Aaron Paul Says His Baby Girl Is Due "Any Minute Now"

Aaron Paul revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday that his baby girl is due "any minute now." This will be the first child for Aaron and his wife Lauren Paul and he is "over the moon excited."

"I love babies," the Path actor said. "I always have loved babies."

To prepare for their daughter's arrival, the couple hired a doula, who will assist Lauren during childbirth and also provide support for the parents after their baby is born. "Do you know what a doula is?" the actor asked. "I had no idea what a doula was, but she's teaching us some stuff."