You might notice that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing from the list, which makes sense given the fact that Sprouse has often said (including in the video above) that he will never sing. Jughead will instead be in charge of documenting the making of the musical, and his documentary will air as the episode of Riverdale called "A Night to Remember."

According to the official and extremely meta Riverdale High press release, "Future Tony Winner Kevin Keller helms as director, combining iconic elements from the novel, 1976 movie, 1988 Broadway production, 2012 Off-Broadway revival, and 2013 remake to create a retro-yet-timeless interpretation of Stephen King's horror classic."