A Riverdale musical episode is happening, people!
In an upcoming episode, the Riverdale High drama department will be presenting Carrie: The Musical, "a dark-yet-catchy cautionary tale exploring the gritty realities of small-town high school life," directed by Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) and starring Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) as Carrie.
The musical will also star Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Reggie (Charles Melton), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and even Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick). The full cast list can be seen below!
The CW
You might notice that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing from the list, which makes sense given the fact that Sprouse has often said (including in the video above) that he will never sing. Jughead will instead be in charge of documenting the making of the musical, and his documentary will air as the episode of Riverdale called "A Night to Remember."
According to the official and extremely meta Riverdale High press release, "Future Tony Winner Kevin Keller helms as director, combining iconic elements from the novel, 1976 movie, 1988 Broadway production, 2012 Off-Broadway revival, and 2013 remake to create a retro-yet-timeless interpretation of Stephen King's horror classic."
"Riverdale High's tragic heroine Cheryl Blossom leads the cast as Carrie White in this avant-garde production, where she is antagonized by mean-girl Chris Hargensen (recent transplant Veronica Lodge) and supported by golden-couple Sue Snell and Tommy Ross (Riverdale High's brightest, Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews). Special appearances by budding star Josie McCoy (playing sympathetic gym teacher Miss Gardner) and Riverdale High alum Alice Cooper (as Carrie White's mother, Margaret)."
So all of this sounds absolutely nuts, and we are 100% here for it.
The episode, which features 11 different songs, airs Wednesday, April 18. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.