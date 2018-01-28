It was a tough race at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but this year the Grammy for Best Rap Album goes to...Kendrick Lamar for DAMN.

The "HUMBLE." rapper beat out Jay-Z's 4:44 for the honor, which was presented by funnyman Dave Chappelle. The other nominees for Best Rap Album were Migos for Culture, Rapsody for Laila's Wisdom and Tyler, The Creator for Flower Boy.

During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old rapper said, "From the jump I thought it was about the accolades and cars and clothes but it is really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve, for the next listener, the next generation after that, you know what I'm saying?"

It appeared that the audience did, as Lamar was met with copious amounts of applause.

Lamar, who is nominated for seven Grammys tonight, then said, " Hip-hop has done that for me." Right before exiting the stage, the Compton native gave some big props to his fellow nominee, shouting, "Jay-Z for president!" Despite losing out to Lamar, Hova has the most nominations overall of any artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards, leading the night with eight nominations in total.

Last year, the Grammy for Best Rap Album went to Chance the Rapper.