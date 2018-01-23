Before he was a superstar actor, Bradley Cooper was...an aspiring Carrie Bradshaw?

On Tuesday, Tommy Rowan, a news writer at the Philadelphia Inquirer, shared a delightful throwback gem on Twitter that illuminated a time before the Coop was a household name and he was merely a horny 18-year-old with a penchant for writing and a desire to get some action from his best gal pal back in May 1993.

In the tweet that both unearthed the 25-year-old article written by then-newspaper intern Cooper and also asked the age-old question once posed during that fateful car ride when Harry met Sally, Rowan shared the thought-provoking piece scribed by the now-actor for the Philadelphia Daily News, entitled, "When Best Friends Cross the Line."

Along with the copy of the essay, Rowan wrote, "Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: 'Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far.' Bold."

Bold is exactly what the Silver Linings Playbook actor's essay was.

After his risque lede, the teenager continued, "I know once you take that step over the platonic line everything is supposed to change. Suddenly you start to hate that guy she always told you was hot. But that's not really true in my case. "

And then things got personal for the four-time Oscar nominee—real personal.

"Both my best friend, Deborah Landes and I still talk about other people, although the conversation does get a little more tense," confessed the fledgling writer.