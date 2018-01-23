Kailyn Lowry is saying no to plastic surgery.

Earlier today, the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media and confirmed she was scheduled to go under the knife. With further thought, however, the mother of three decided to change her plans.

"I won't lie to y'all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery, I decided I don't want to go through with it," Kailyn shared with her Twitter followers. "When I get home, I'll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out."

She added, "Damned if I do and damned if I don't."

Soon after sharing the news, Kailyn received encouragement from fans and followers including co-star Chelsea Houska. In fact, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was very supportive of the decision as well.