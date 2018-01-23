James Franco's performance in The Disaster Artist was not recognized by The Academy's 2018 Oscars nominations, a snub that has apparently left the actor with mixed emotions.

"James is disappointed in not getting an Oscar nomination," a source tells E! News, "but also very understanding and somewhat relieved. He doesn't want it to look like the snub is correlated with the allegations against him."

Weeks ago, five women accused the 39-year-old actor of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times exposé. Two of Franco's accusers have also appeared on Good Morning America to share their accounts. The claims, which allege a range of inappropriate and exploitative behavior against his former students, have been denied by Franco.

The insider adds, "James is trying to get through this rocky patch and hopes everything will blow over appropriately. He is really leaning on his family right now and trying to stay under the radar as much as possible."