The Most Empowering Quotes on the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Artists from around the world are gathered in New York City tonight for the 2018 Grammys.

Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, stars like Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith stopped to talked to Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During the interviews, the artists shared some very empowering quotes with us about the Time's Up movement, equality and achieving your dreams.

Khalid even talked to Seacrest about being at the Grammys this year, when four years ago he tweeted he wanted to go to the award show.

See all of the quotes below!