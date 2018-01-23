Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Snubbed for An Oscar?! OMG Moments From 2018 Oscar Nominations!

It wouldn't be awards season without a few snubs!

Tuesday was an exciting morning for many actors and actresses. The 2018 Oscar nominations were announced, and while many great names and films were recognized, a few were left off the list. Many fans were shocked to see that Gal Gadot and her film Wonder Woman were nowhere to be found. 

The film may have been a box office success, but unfortunately that didn't translate to an Oscar nod. Other snubs include Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name. Although his co-star Timothée Chalamet was nominated in the Best Actor category. Which film is leading the pack with the most nominations? 

Get in on all the Oscars buzz by watching the video above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

