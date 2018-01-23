Nightmare. Heartbreaking. Horror show. Monster.

There really aren't any words that are too strong to describe what has unfolded with regard to Larry Nassar and the seemingly endless parade of young women he's accused of abusing while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. More than 100 women have submitted victim impact statements against the disgraced osteopath, who has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse and, in a separate case, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

All of which begs the question: How did this happen? How did the so-called adults in charge not know that countless minors were being molested? How did Nassar's prominence and interaction with young athletes only increase as the years went by?

Sadly, as tends to be the case with problems that storied institutions don't want to admit are happening in their midst, it took a number of famous names coming forward to crank up the national spotlight on Nassar, who was a team doctor for USA Gymnastics until 2015 and employed by Michigan State until 2016, and a culture that allowed for decades of systemic abuse.