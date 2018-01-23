See Margot Robbie's Sweet Reaction to Her First Oscar Nomination

Margot Robbie is now an Oscar nominee!

The 27-year-old actress has received her first-ever Academy Award nomination for her work in the film I, Tonya, which she also produced. It was announced on Tuesday that Margot is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2018 Oscars and her co-star, Allison Janney, is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Editor Tatiana S. Riegel also received a nomination for Best Film Editing for her work on the movie.

When the nominations were announced, Margot was in Australia at the Sydney premiere of I, Tonya. Margot's brother, Cameron Robbie, was there when his sister received the news and captured her reaction on camera.

Cameron posted a video on his Instagram Story of Margot celebrating the news with loved ones. You can see Margot going around to cheers with everyone as she smiles from ear to ear.

So sweet!

Cameron also posted a photo of himself with Margot at the premiere after they heard the Oscar news. "There's nothing I could say that articulates how proud I am of this one #whatamoment #academyawardnomaninee!" Cameron captioned the post.

Congratulations, Margot!

You can see all of the 2018 Academy Award nominations HERE.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Oscars special Sunday, Mar. 4, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The 2018 Academy Awards will air live on ABC Mar. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.

