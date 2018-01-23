Royals wear royal blue, obviously.

However, not all duchesses wear dresses we can afford, too. Kate Middleton arrived at the Green Junior School in London Tuesday to raise awareness about children's mental health. The expectant mother wore a three-quarter-sleeve Séraphine dress with an empire waist, accentuated by gold buttons. Best part: The dress is only $99!

Given Kate is pregnant, an A-line, knee-length dress made out of stretch-woven fabric is a comfortable choice, but for those who want something sophisticated and, most importantly, easy, this maternity look could take you far.

The duchess paired the look with her now-signature wavy lob, sapphire earrings and a matching necklace and navy blue pumps. Outside, Kate paired the budget-friendly dress with a muted coat and printed scarf for a blue look that was anything but sad.