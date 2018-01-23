The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is having quite a, well, marvelous time in the spotlight. The Amazon series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino won a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, its star Rachel Brosnahan picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award and the show was honored with a PGA Award—all this and the show just debuted in November 2017.

Sherman-Palladino did not see it coming.

"I always assume it's going to be disappointment and depression and total and utter disaster," she told E! News at the Producers Guild Awards. "And if you do that, you can only go up. You can only be pleasantly surprised."