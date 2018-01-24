Ariel Anderson is done being compared to her older sister, Kierra Douglas.
In this clip from tonight's all-new WAGS Atlanta, Ariel sits down with her mom to share her frustrations and it wasn't long before the tears were flowing.
"The other day at the dance studio, you guys mentioned me not holding my weight and honestly, I try…I just feel like sometimes you want me to live up to all of Kierra's accomplishments," Ariel said with tears in her eyes.
"Ariel! Oh my gosh, I didn't know you felt that way," Ariel's mom exclaimed.
Ariel wanted her mom and the world to know that she's more than just the little sis.
"I don't want to live up to her accomplishments. I want to not be only just Kierra's little sister," Ariel added.
While Ariel admitted that Kierra has a nice life, she insisted that she wants to pave her own path and stop being considered a tag-along when it comes to her sister and the dance studio they share.
Watch the emotional moment in the clip above.
