Netflix is making several Oscar- and Razzi-nominated movies ready for streaming in February 2018. On Tuesday, the company announced which film and TV titles will soon become available. It will also premiere original programming, such as Altered Carbon, Coach Snoop and Queer Eye.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, subscribers now have the opportunity to create a separate "date night" profile, provide users with suggestions that "miraculously" suit everyone's tastes.
Here is the complete list of film and TV titles coming to Netflix in February 2018:
Available 2/1
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available 2/2
Altered Carbon: Season 1
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1
On Body and Soul
Available 2/6
Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers
Valor: Season 1
Available 2/7
Imposters: Season 1
QueerEye: Season 1
Available 2/8
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available 2/9
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney
Seeing Allred
The Ritual
The Trader (Sovdagari)
When We First Met
Available 2/14
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2
Love Per Square Foot
Available 2/15
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1
Available 2/16
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1
Irreplaceable You
First Team: Juventus: Season 1
Available 2/17
Blood Money
Available 2/18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
Available 2/19
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist
Available 2/20
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2