Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour Dates in 2018

Spears has not announced when tickets will go on sale for the North American tour dates. Her last album, Glory—featuring the singles "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party"—came out in 2016.

After its 2013 premiere at The AXIS auditorium, located inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Britney: Piece of Me had been the crown jewel of Las Vegas entertainment. In its final year, Spears and her concert won four Best of Las Vegas Awards, including Best Resident Performer/Headliner, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party.

Nine months ago, the pop star announced that her run would be coming to an end. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing," the "Gimme More" singer told E! News in a statement. "I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, previously hinted she might be touring Britney: Piece of Me. "Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," Rudolph told The Las Vegas Review-Journal last year. "She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything."