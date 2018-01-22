Anyway, it was time for a trip to Lake Tahoe this week, because Lake Tahoe is the perfect place to fall in love. Or if you're Arie, it's a place that could help fall in love.

Seinne got the first one-on-one, and Arie warned her to be prepared for "lots of outdoor stuff going on, which is cool." So cool.

"I was just so interested about you," Arie told her, explaining that he learned more about her in their 30 second intro on night one than he did about most of the other girls.

Seinne was that girl who had astonished Arie with her travels and experiences, when he was just a boy from Scottsdale who used to work at a pizza place, and you'd think they wouldn't have a lot to talk about. Surprisingly enough, they had a lovely conversation after a lovely bout of parasailing, followed by what might be a lovely private country concert if you're into that sort of thing.