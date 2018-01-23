It's easier to make two become one than it is to believe that Spice World came out 20 years ago today.

After its U.K. release, the United States had to wait almost a month for the Spice Girls' movie to zigazig its way into theaters on this side of the pond, but it was so worth it. Because while critics might not have loved Spice World, the fans did—and the girls had a blast making the trippy comedy.

"It was a really great, happy experience," Spice World producer Barnaby Thompson tells E! News exclusively. "They were very close—they were a real gang," he says of Victoria Beckham, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

"They were a force of nature, too," adds Thompson. "And when they were in the room, they were always the boss."