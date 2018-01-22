Reunion Alert! Jason Biggs Introduces American Pie Dad Eugene Levy to His Kids

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith, 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Enjoy Their First Date Night After Welcoming Chicago West

Jason Clarke, Cecile Breccia, Couples, SAG Awards, 2018

Surprise! Mudbound's Jason Clarke Married and Expecting Baby Boy With Cécile Breccia

American Pie, Reunion, Jason Biggs

Instagram

When even Jason Biggs couldn't make his baby laugh, he knew he had to "bring in the big guns," so he called the only man who could get the job done.

On a video shared to his Instagram, the American Pie star showed his former onscreen dad, Eugene Levy, eliciting giggles from 3-month-old Lazlo Biggs, a feat that had yet to be accomplished, according to Biggs.

Levy worked his magic on the happy baby, making Biggs' wife Jenny Mollen say, "Are you kidding me?"

Read

Pregnant Jenny Mollen Shows Dramatic Before-and-After Baby Bump Photo

Laz?s first LOL. I couldn?t make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns.

A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on

Despite Mollen's own amazement, Lazlo's laughing fit comes as no surprise to American Pie fans who loved Levy's character, Mr. Levenstein, in the 1999 film.

Mollen, who is not shy about sharing candid moments, also documented the American Pie reunion with a photo of the Biggs boys and Jason's "father."

And while it has been nearly 19-years since it's release, American Pie fans were overjoyed by the onscreen father and son reuniting with Biggs' sons Lazlo and Sid getting in on the action.

Check out the video above to catch baby Lazlo's adorable laughs!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reunion , Jason Biggs , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.