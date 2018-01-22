It's a boy!

Candice Swanepoel's little one, Anacã, is already showing some brotherly love to his younger brother as the South African model announced the sex of the newest addition to the family via Instagram.

The model, who announced her second pregnancy in December, shared a video of her 1-year-old kissing her growing belly, affectionately captioned, "My boys."

Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli will surely have their hands full with two little boys to take care of, but the South African model proved her dedication and determination when she walked in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China—despite being pregnant!