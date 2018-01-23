Do Niche Caldwell and Andre Caldwell double as a secret ninja couple? Kaylin Jurrjens sure seems to think so.

In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, the Caldwell's join Kaylin and Jair Jurrjens for an American Ninja Warrior-inspired double date.

After gliding through the course like a pro, Kaylin was convinced that the Caldwells have been practicing.

"Niche and Andre totally have a secret life as a secret ninja couple. They do this in their off time, I'm convinced," Kaylin insisted.

Not a fan of exercise, Kaylin was unsure she could complete the course. "Exercise for me is when I'm running when there's a sale," the WAG said.