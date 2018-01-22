All the Standout Jewelry You Missed at the SAG Awards 2018

If you're going to invest in jewelry, it should be red carpet-worthy.

This means when you walk past onlookers like you're strutting down the carpet (because you're a star, too), the glitz of your jewels is near blinding in its splendor. Why else would you spend thousands of dollars on an accessory?

The red carpet is, thus, the perfect platform for inspiration. Paired with gowns designed to wow the world, award ceremonies are pretty much the original Kirakira+, offering endless sparkles for fashion lovers to drool over. And, the SAG Awards 2018 is a shining example.

Celebrities like Gina Rodriguez, Margot Robbie and more were dripping in diamonds at last night's event, and we just had to find out where to window shop for their sensational glitz.