Exactly 10 years after the death of Heath Ledger, his friend and former co-star Jake Gyllenhaal still can't put in to words what his relationship with the late star meant to him.

While attending the premiere of his film Wildlife at the Sundance Film Festival, Gyllenhaal spoke to E! News, "Friendship can't be explained in a sound bite or can it in three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I happen to not be one of those people."

Gyllenhaal, who appeared in 2005's Brokeback Mountain with the Australian star, did explain that he understood that many, including himself, were moved by the actor's presence in life.

"I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person.



The 37-year-old concluded, "He was just an incredible force and is still missed."

Ledger tragically died of an accidental overdose on Jan. 22, 2008.