8 Details That Made These 2018 Grammy Awards Looks

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

2018 Grammys, Kesha, Bruno Mars

5 Things You Missed at the Grammys 2018: White Roses, Bruno Mars and More

Rihanna, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Beyoncé, James Corden, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and More Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Grammy Awards

ESC: Best Accessories, Janelle Monae

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In order to standout on the Grammy Awards 2018 red carpet, a beautiful dress or suit wasn't enough. 

Much like a vocalist needs backup singers, celebs needed supporting features to take their look to the next level. Accessories, like brooches, hats and jewelry, helped to connect the main garment (such as a gown) to a completed look that resonated with the celebrity and audiences. They also allowed the stars to personalize their look, adding things that express their interests and taste. 

While the most popular accessory of the night was the white rose, a symbol of support for the Time's Up Movement, there were a number of unique outfit additions that will inspire your wardrobe. From Janelle Monáe's hairpins to Cardi B's diamonds, these details transformed their ensembles from from mere formal attire to memorable looks that will last the test of time.

Photos

Best Accessories at Grammys 2018

Check out the details you may have missed from the Grammys red carpet above!

RELATED ARTICLE: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Lady Gaga's Grammy Awards 2018 Style

RELATED ARTICLE:  All the Celebs Who Wore White Roses at the Grammys 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Red Carpet , Fashion , Jewelry , Top Stories , Style Collective , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.